US sanctions UK-based Palestine Action group

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday designated the British group Palestine Action as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the agency responsible for administering US economic sanctions, added the group to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN) in its latest update.

Neither the Treasury nor the State Department made a statement regarding the action immediately.

The designation was made pursuant to Executive Order 13224, which allows for secondary sanctions against those providing support to the organization.

Founded in 2020, the group defines its mission as "ending global participation in Israel's genocidal and apartheid regime." The network did not immediately react to the new US restrictions.

The move follows a decision by the UK government in July 2025 to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act. That ban came after activists entered a Royal Air Force base and spray-painted two aircraft. The group also targeted Elbit Systems, an international defense electronics company with ties to the Israeli military.