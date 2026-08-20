US approves potential $4.5B sale of KC-46A aircraft to Qatar

The US State Department has approved the possible $4.5 billion sale of KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft and related equipment to Qatar, the agency announced on Thursday.

The proposed Foreign Military Sale includes up to four KC-46A aircraft, eight PW4062 turbofan engines, radar warning receivers, laser transmitter assemblies and other equipment, according to a statement.

The agency said the proposed sale would reinforce Qatar's strategic role in regional security and "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

The announcement came as tensions have escalated in the region after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in late February that killed thousands. Tehran retaliated against US bases and assets in Gulf countries.

Although the two sides reached a pact to end the war, they have continued to carry out periodic retaliatory strikes.