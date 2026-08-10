SEVERE WILDFIRE IN CANADAS BRITISH COLUMBIA STILL NOT UNDER CONTROL

News Americas Severe wildfire in Canada's British Columbia still not under control

Severe wildfire in Canada's British Columbia still not under control

A wildland firefighter suppresses the Quilpituk Creek wildfire northwest of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada August 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

The severe wildfire in the Canadian province of British Columbia is still not under control, but its advance is slowing, authorities said on Sunday.



The fire covered an area of more than 100 square kilometres, with more than 20,000 people forced to flee their homes due to the fire.



The fire front has now reached Okanagan Lake, meaning it is no longer spreading as rapidly.



Emergency services were attempting to protect homes on the outskirts of the town of Summerland, which has a population of around 12,000.



Evacuation orders for thousands of people remained in place, with around 10,000 properties affected in the region.



According to authorities, more than 50 people were rescued by helicopter after getting trapped by the flame. Police are also investigating a report of a possible fatality, although this has not yet been confirmed.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The Canadian federal government has also pledged concrete assistance, including providing accommodation for evacuated people. A request for aid from British Columbia has been approved, said Minister of Emergency Management Eleanor Olszewski on X.



Fire-fighting efforts continue to be hampered by hot, dry weather and thick smoke.



Emergency services are also receiving support from abroad, including from Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to the numerous wildfires in the province.



According to media reports, more than 100 wildfires were recently recorded in British Columbia, almost half of which were out of control.



Other Canadian provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, have also had to contend with major wildfires this year.





























