Airline strike in Canada grounds estimated 250,000 passengers

More than 4,000 flight attendants at WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, went on strike Sunday, grounding about 600 daily flights and disrupting travel plans for an estimated 250,000 passengers.

Monday is a civic holiday in Canada, making it one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The strike is expected to cost WestJet millions of dollars.

Pay is at the center of the dispute. Flight attendants are seeking compensation for work performed on the ground before and after flights.

Delta Air Lines became the first airline to introduce pay for ground work in 2022. Air Canada followed in February under a new contract.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said in a social media post that she was disappointed the two sides had failed to reach an agreement after trying to negotiate a new contract.

The flight attendants are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees. In a statement, union representative Alia Hussain blamed WestJet for the strike.

"We would not be here if (the airline) had taken our concerns seriously for almost 11 months of bargaining," Hussain said.

WestJet said affected passengers would receive refunds.

"We're disappointed to be here; this directly impacts the travel plans of our guests, our WestJetters and the communities and businesses we serve," CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech told The Canadian Press.

Flight attendants currently earn between $28.88 and $53.61 per credit hour.

Under Air Canada's new agreement, flight attendants receive compensation of up to 70% of their hourly rate for the hour before takeoff.