Trump launches veteran trucking program, touts removal of migrant drivers

US President Donald Trump announces a program to allow veterans to expedite a career in commercial trucking outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump unveiled a new initiative Thursday aimed at removing undocumented immigrants from commercial trucking jobs and replacing them with military veterans.

Speaking at the White House alongside senior administration officials and trucking industry leaders, Trump said the government has taken action against migrant drivers on American roads.

"We've already removed more than 24,000 non-English speakers from behind the wheel," he said. "We've also forced states to cancel more than 28,000 commercial driver's licenses unlawfully issued to illegal aliens."

Under the "Freedom Haulers" initiative, veterans with heavy vehicle experience from the military will be eligible to skip standard road tests to obtain a commercial driver's license, while those without prior trucking experience will undergo an expedited licensing process.

Trump said 34 states have joined the program, and he urged all 50 states and Washington to participate.