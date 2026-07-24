US military completes 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran: CENTCOM

US forces carried out a 13th consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, according to a statement released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said the operation concluded at 9 pm Eastern Time on July 23 and targeted military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities.

It said the strikes were intended "to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

"The international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with U.S. military support," the statement said.

The US military also said that more than 50,000 American service members are currently deployed across the Middle East.



