US House rejects amendment to codify Trump’s transgender military service ban

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have permanently codified President Donald Trump's executive order barring transgender individuals from serving in the US military.

The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, failed in a 212-217 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats to defeat the proposal.

Known as Amendment No. 18, the measure would have written into law the provisions of Executive Order 14183, requiring military personnel to serve in accordance with their biological sex.

Last year, Trump signed a series of executive orders reshaping the military, including a ban on transgender individuals serving openly.

Trump had said the order will ensure that the US has "the most lethal fighting force in the world" by getting "transgender ideology the hell out of our military."



