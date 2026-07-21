US imposes additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods: White House

The US announced Monday that it is imposing additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, saying the action is intended to respond to Canada's "discriminatory" treatment of American products.

A White House fact sheet said President Donald Trump signed three proclamations to impose the additional tariffs, arguing that the measures are designed to offset the burden and disadvantage on US commerce and level the playing field for American exports including cars, alcohol and dairy.

According to the White House, each proclamation imposes a 50% tariff on a different set of Canadian imports covering products ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement.

The tariffs will apply to all covered goods regardless of whether they originate under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

The White House said the tariffs will not apply to energy, potash, products already subject to Section 232 tariffs, or certain other goods such as fish and critical minerals. The measures will take effect 30 days after they were signed.

"Canada imposes certain tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the U.S., but not on imports from other countries," argued the White House fact sheet.

The White House further accused Canada of maintaining more restrictive tariff-rate quotas on US cheese than on similar imports from the European Union.