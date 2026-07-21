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Woman, 3 children killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City home despite ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian woman and her three daughters in Gaza City, violating a ceasefire and contributing to over 1,158 Palestinian deaths since October 2025, as Israel now controls over 70% of the enclave.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 21,2026 10:06 AM
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WOMAN, 3 CHILDREN KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKE ON GAZA CITY HOME DESPITE CEASEFIRE

A Palestinian woman and her three daughters were killed at dawn on Tuesday after Israeli forces bombed a house in Gaza City despite an ongoing ceasefire, WAFA news agency reported.

They were killed on Al-Thalathini Street, southern Gaza, amid continued violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

The military now controls more than 70% of the enclave, up from 53% under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, Israeli officials said.

At least 1,158 Palestinians have been killed and 3,756 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks in violation of the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 73,250 Palestinians have been killed and 173,751 injured, according to the ministry. It added that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.