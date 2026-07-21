Trump says he had 'very good conversation' with new British prime minister

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had a "very good conversation" with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"We discussed many subjects, including the outstanding relationship we have had with the UK," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest," he added.

Trump said the conversation covered "North Sea oil, Trade, the military alliance, demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics."

"The call was interesting, and went very well," he said, wishing good luck to Burnham.