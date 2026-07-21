Global AI summit concludes in Shanghai as China showcases cutting-edge technology

The four-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded Monday in Shanghai, where China showcased cutting-edge technology that rivals the US.

Intended procurement deals signed during the event are expected to reach 20.36 billion yuan ($3.01 billion), up 25% from last year, the state-run Global Times reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the conference achieved major outcomes, including setting a clear direction for global AI governance and establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO).

The event featured more than 150 thematic forums, along with dozens of bilateral and multilateral exchanges and business talks, while showcasing innovations in computing power, AI models and applications.

An AI exhibition spanning more than 100,000 square meters brought together over 1,100 Chinese and international exhibitors, displaying more than 3,000 cutting-edge technologies and products, according to Lin.

Exhibits included domestically developed computing hardware from companies such as Moore Threads and Iluvatar CoreX, 100,000-card supercomputing clusters, general-purpose AI models such as Kimi, as well as embodied intelligence products, including humanoid robots and AI solutions for education and healthcare.

Representatives from around 80 countries and international organizations participated in the event.

"As a responsible major country, China is always committed to providing international public goods relating to AI," Lin said, emphasizing that Beijing is ready to work with various parties to take a "people-centered approach, develop AI for the positive and for good, and join hands to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance so as to ensure that AI truly promotes shared prosperity and benefits whole humanity."

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged countries to cooperate on artificial intelligence and ensure no country dominates the technology.





