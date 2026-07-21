FBI says man arrested after setting off explosive outside Manhattan federal building

This photo provided by Robert Sullivan shows black smoke and flames in front of 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan, Monday, July 20, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo)

A 43-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting off an explosive device outside a federal building in lower Manhattan on Monday, an FBI official said.

Andrew Arrabaca was taken into custody following the incident at 26 Federal Plaza, where he allegedly used a firework, gasoline and a canister.

Speaking at a news conference, James Barnacle, assistant director of the FBI's New York Field Office, said Arrabaca was at the employee entrance to the federal building shortly before 9 am EDT.

"He is currently in custody, and he has been interviewed," Barnacle said.

Barnacle said Arrabaca is a former US Army soldier, and was enlisted for approximately four years, serving from 2001 to 2005. He was a repairman or mechanic on Patriot missile systems.

"Three people were injured, minor injuries, one civilian and two government employees," Barnacle said.

Arrabaca was carrying two axes, a hammer, a machete, three knives, and six fireworks, he added.

"On his cart, he had a cart, he had anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) literature on it. When he was being arrested, he yelled derogatory terms to ICE, used bad words, obviously. He is an anti-American, anti-government extremist."

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the investigation continued.

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel said on US social media company X that "an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York."

"The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far," Patel added.

Video footage showed him pouring some kind of liquid outside the building and then setting it on fire. The flames quickly spread but they were put out before they reached the building.

"What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing," New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X.

"I'm relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation. Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city - and hold accountable any who threaten that."