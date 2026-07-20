US says it launches new wave of strikes against Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that it launched a new wave of strikes against Iran beginning at 7 p.m. ET, marking the ninth consecutive night of military operations.

"CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night," it said on the US-based social media platform X.

It added that the strikes are intended to further weaken Iranian military capabilities used to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners passing through the Strait of Hormuz.





