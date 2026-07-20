US accuses Cuba of infiltrating highest levels of its government

The US on Monday accused Cuba of conducting a decades-long espionage campaign, claiming Havana had successfully infiltrated the highest levels of the US government.

"For nearly seven decades, the Cuban regime has waged a sustained campaign of subversion against the United States," a written statement by the US Department of State said.

"It is a campaign that has infiltrated the highest reaches of the U.S. government, recruited and cultivated generations of American activists, backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil, and carried out one of the most durable and damaging foreign intelligence penetrations in American history," it added.

It said that the Cuban campaign against the US was "irregular and covert," claiming that Havana "perfected a new model for a long war of attrition, organized around espionage, infiltration, sabotage, proxy networks, and a revolutionary infrastructure designed to turn America against itself."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the US social media platform X that this report "is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country."