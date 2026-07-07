Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,535 as recovery efforts continue

Rescuers work at a damaged site, in the aftermath of the deadly June 24 earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,535, with nearly 17,000 people injured and about 6,500 rescued since the June 24 disaster, an official said Monday.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Telegram that 17,854 people remain homeless, in addition to the nearly 18,000 people displaced by the disaster.

The back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes triggered widespread devastation, damaging more than 850 buildings and severely disrupting operations at the country's main international airport.

Authorities said 190 buildings collapsed, while an opposition-backed tally estimates that more than 30,000 people remain unaccounted for.

During an inspection of the damaged Maiquetia airport on Monday, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said she had ordered efforts to restore commercial flights via a parallel runway "as soon as possible and according to an operational restart schedule."

Rescue teams continue searching for victims in the worst-hit areas, including La Guaira state, where residents have criticized delays in rescue efforts and fuel shortages that have slowed recovery operations.

During Independence Day events on Sunday, Rodriguez renewed her appeal for the US to lift sanctions, saying Venezuela needs greater access to international financing to accelerate reconstruction.