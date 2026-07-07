NATO allies to pledge $160B for Ukraine, Germany’s Wadephul says

NATO allies are preparing to pledge €140 billion ($160 billion) in support for Ukraine this year and the next, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday, describing the planned commitment as a signal to Moscow that Kyiv's backers are not wavering.

"We can commit 140 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026 and next year, drawn solely from European and Canadian contributions," Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio, ahead of NATO's Ankara summit. "This will be a very strong signal of support to Ukraine."

Wadephul said recent developments on the battlefield showed the war had entered a phase in which Ukraine is able to strike Russia more heavily, adding that this demonstrated Western support was having an impact. He said pressure needs to be further increased on Russia to push it to return to the negotiating table.

"Europe is ready to engage in negotiations-as Chancellor Merz made clear in London together with Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer," Wadephul said, referring to the talks between German, French, and the UK leaders in London last month.

"Now it is up to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to finally understand that he will not win this conflict on the battlefield, but that negotiations are the appropriate course of action and that the path to the negotiating table should now be sought," he added.