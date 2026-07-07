US president urges Congress to approve $350B defense package

US President Donald Trump called on Congress to make passage of a $350-billion defense package its top priority when lawmakers return to session, saying the measure is essential to maintaining US military strength.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said the US military "has never been stronger, or more powerful," adding that recruitment has reached historic levels ahead of schedule and that morale is at a record high.

"Our Military's unmatched POWER was on full display during our Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence," Trump said, adding that the "Department of War has never been HOTTER."

Trump urged House and Senate leaders to prioritize passage of Reconciliation 3.0, which includes $350 billion for defense spending, alongside the proposed Save America Act.

"I am calling on House and Senate Leadership to make this their Number One Priority, and ensure that 350 Billion Dollars in Recon 3.0 moves out of the Budget Committee as soon as Congress is back in session," he said.

Trump said that the Save America Act, combined with full funding for the Defense Department, could be passed quickly to ensure the US "stays FREE for generations to come."