TRUMP REVIVES FEUD WITH ITALYS MELONI AHEAD OF NATO SUMMIT

US President Donald Trump escalated his public dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday by posting an edited image on Truth Social suggesting she was overly interested in him, writing: "Restraining order needed."

The post came ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Türkiye, where Trump and Meloni are expected to meet alongside other alliance leaders.

The exchange follows Trump's claim last week that Meloni repeatedly asked for a photograph with him during the recent G7 Summit, saying she asked "over and over" for a picture. Meloni rejected the allegation as "completely fabricated," adding: "Italy and I never beg."

"I am not anti-American today; I was not kneeling yesterday. I am a person who believes that the West is stronger united, who believes that Italy is stronger in a united West, and has worked and continues to work for this.

"After that, however, solid relationships are also based on frankness, and I am a frank person," Meloni told Italy's Rete 4 television, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos.

The dispute also prompted Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel a planned visit to Washington.

Media reports said tensions between Trump and Meloni have grown in recent weeks, including over Italy's reluctance to support US efforts against Iran.



