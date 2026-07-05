Trump defiant as storms delay Independence Day speech in Washington

US President Donald Trump insisted Saturday on delivering his Independence Day speech in Washington, DC, after severe thunderstorms forced a temporary evacuation of attendees from the National Mall and delayed his evening address.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that he would go ahead with the speech despite the weather delay, saying organizers expected the storm to pass and that the address was likely to take place around 11 pm local time (0300GMT).

"We will wait it out, I don't care if it's 2:00 O'Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do."

"I will be there no matter what," he added. "I'm not going to let some rain stop our 250th."

The evacuation order, which organizers described as temporary, came as thousands of people gathered on the National Mall for the Great American State Fair event and the evening Salute to America celebration.

The capital is set to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States founding with a massive fireworks show and Trump's planned address, but rainfall and strong winds disrupted festivities after a day of intense heat.

Temperatures rose above 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in Washington, making it one of the hottest US Independence Day celebrations in the city.

Before the storms moved in, military aircraft conducted flyovers above the Mall, and members of the Army and Navy parachute teams jumped with large US flags.

Trump sought to cast the weather disruption as part of the celebration, writing that storms "bring luck" and "make events a little bit more exciting."

"It's Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight," he said.

The delay came as Washington prepared for a record-setting fireworks display over the National Mall.



