Trump dismisses Iran payout claims as Vance points to $300B Gulf-led fund

US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected claims that Washington is providing financial payouts to Iran, labeling reports of American funding as "fake news" amid reports of a multi-billion dollar reconstruction package.

"The story that the US is paying Iran 300 million dollars is fake news," Trump asserted on his social media platform Truth Social.

While he cited a "300 million" figure, it remained unclear if he was contradicting the much larger "300 billion" sum mentioned by other administration officials and international media.

US Vice President JD Vance clarified that any proposed $300 billion fund would be sourced from regional allies rather than the American taxpayer.

"Not a single dime of that money comes from the United States," Vance told NBC News.

He explained that Gulf Arab nations may choose to invest only if Tehran makes its economy "investable" and begins behaving like a "normal country."

A senior US official confirmed earlier that while a multi-billion dollar fund was part of diplomatic discussions, all financial progress is strictly "tied to performance."

The Financial Times indicated that the establishment of the fund is contingent on a final settlement, which includes a 60-day ceasefire extension and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It further noted that the capital would likely be managed through a framework for private companies interested in Iranian markets rather than direct government-to-government aid.