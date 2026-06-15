US envoy to meet with Iraqi prime minister to discuss partnership

US Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack said he will meet with new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Monday to discuss bilateral partnership between the two countries.

"Happy and honored to be back in Baghdad, meeting with our great US Embassy team led by Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris," Barrack said on the US social media company X, alongside a photo showing Harris welcoming him.

"Today I will meet with Prime Minister Al-Zaidi to convey President Trump's support for his government, and discuss our partnership on a new direction for a strong and mutually beneficial US-Iraq relationship," he added.





