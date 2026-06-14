Trump says US-Iran peace deal to be signed 'few hours from now'

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran remains on track for signing within a "few hours," despite a recent Israeli strike on Beirut that delayed the diplomatic process.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump told Axios, asserting that the deal is still proceeding on Sunday.

In a blunt assessment, the US president also expressed fury toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the timing of the strike, telling Axios he was "pissed off" and that the Israeli leader has "no f****** judgment." Trump noted he was shocked by the military action that happened "an hour before we are supposed to sign the deal."

He told Fox News he believes the agreement will be signed in the next two to three hours. He confirmed he ordered Netanyahu to refrain from additional strikes against Hezbollah to avoid derailing the deal. The US president added he will ask Iran not to respond with missile fire toward Israel while the process moves forward.

"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a peace deal," Trump earlier wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He argued that the incident Israel was responding to was "small and meaningless," resulting in no casualties, and urged all parties to "stand down" to avoid disrupting the diplomatic process.

"We are very close to a deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon," he said, calling for an immediate halt to all Israeli attacks in Lebanon, as well as a cessation of strikes by Hezbollah.

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let's not blow it," added Trump.

Earlier, Axios, citing Israeli and US officials, claimed Israel had informed US Central Command before the Beirut attack. Trump's latest remarks, however, suggest deep frustration with the lack of tactical coordination.

Trump on Saturday said a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, even as Tehran disputed the timeline. Sources in Tehran told the Fars News Agency that the proposed memorandum of understanding remains "under consideration" and no final decision has been announced.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament, accused Washington of lacking the "will or ability" to meet its obligations, citing continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

While Iran has called for ending the war that began Feb. 28 on all fronts including Lebanon, release of its frozen assets and end of the US blockade of its ports; the US is demanding that Tehran halt its nuclear program and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.