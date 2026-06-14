6 killed in mid-air helicopter collision in Brazil

A mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro killed six people on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The crash occurred around 1159GMT in the southwestern neighborhood of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Globo News reported.

One of the helicopters reportedly carried four passengers and a pilot, while the other was operated solely by a pilot. Spokesperson for the RJ Fire Department said no one on board survived.

One of the aircraft exploded upon impact near a parking lot containing electric vehicles, triggering secondary blasts and a column of smoke visible from miles away. The second aircraft landed upside down without catching fire.

Debris from the wreckage scattered across a radius of at least 100 meters, with portions of the fuselage landing on the terraces of neighboring buildings.