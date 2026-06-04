Trump slams ‘unpatriotic’ vote to end US military action in Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized what he called an "unpatriotic" vote to end US military action in Iran.

"Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution seeking to remove the US Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran.

The lower chamber passed the resolution by a vote of 215-208, after four Republicans sided with Democrats in a rare rebuke of Trump.

"Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories," Trump added.

"The four Republicans, that's a whole other story - They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves."

Democrats have repeatedly pushed votes in both the House and the Senate to limit Trump's war powers, with the effort gradually gaining more Republican backing in recent weeks.

The vote now sends the measure to the Senate for consideration. However, even if it passes both chambers, whether Congress can compel a president to withdraw forces under the 1973 War Powers Resolution remains legally contested.

Under the US Constitution, Congress has the sole power to declare war. Trump administration officials have wavered on whether the conflict in question-currently in a ceasefire, with occasional hostilities-is officially a war or not.

According to the War Powers Resolution, the president is barred from keeping US troops in active hostilities for more than 60 days without congressional approval.

The start of the ceasefire on April 8, the administration argued, paused the clock on its 60-day obligation, though Trump critics disagreed.





