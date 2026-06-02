US soldier dies during military training in northern Iraq

A US Army soldier was killed in an accident during military training at a base in northern Iraq, the army said in a statement Monday.

"On 31 May, a US Army soldier died during a military training accident at Erbil Air Base in Iraq," US Army Central & Third Army said in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.

"The training was conducted with our British Army partners who also lost a soldier. The incident is under investigation," it added.

Officials are withholding the identity of the deceased US service member until 24 hours after the next of kin have been informed.

Earlier on Monday, the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement that a British army service member died in a training accident in northern Iraq on May 31.

"It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq" on May 31 in which a service person from the British Army died, the ministry said.





