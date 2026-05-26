Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile

A powerful magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile's Antofagasta region Monday afternoon.

The National Seismological Center at the University of Chile said the tremor occurred at 5.52 pm local time (2152GMT), with its epicenter located 12 kilometers (7.45 miles) south of the city of Calama, but authorities reported no initial fatalities.

Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service quickly confirmed that the earthquake's characteristics do not meet the conditions required to trigger a tsunami along the Chilean coastline.

Situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile experiences frequent seismic activity. This is primarily driven by the ongoing collision between the Nazca and South American tectonic plates, which routinely generates tremors of varying intensities across the country.

Since 1570, Chile has endured roughly one hundred major earthquakes, nearly 30 of which exceeded a magnitude of 8.0. Data from the Department of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management indicates that on average, a massive earthquake of magnitude 8.0 or higher strikes the country once every decade.

Some of the most significant earthquakes in Chilean history include the 1960 Valdivia earthquake, the largest earthquake in recorded history, with a staggering magnitude of 9.5. The mega-thrust earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami with waves reaching up to 10 meters (33 feet) high, wiping out much of southern Chile's coastal infrastructure. The tsunami raced across the Pacific Ocean, hitting Japan with six-meter waves and causing severe casualties and destruction thousands of miles away. While the exact death toll remains uncertain, official estimates place the number of fatalities at over 2,000.

Chile's last major seismic disaster, widely known as "27F," occurred in the early hours of Feb. 27, 2010. Registering a magnitude of 8.8, it stands as the second-strongest earthquake in the nation's history. The epicenter was located off the coast of the Maule region, catching the population by surprise during the night. Less than an hour after the initial shaking, a destructive tsunami battered the coast, heavily impacting the Maule and Biobio regions. While the tsunami reached as far as Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Costa Rica, it caused no major damage outside of Chile. The disaster claimed over 500 lives and left roughly 50 people missing.

The most lethal earthquake in Chile's history struck on the night of Jan. 24, 1939. The magnitude-8.3 quake was felt from Valparaiso to Temuco. Dubbed the "Chillan Earthquake" due to the near-total annihilation of the city, the event brought down more than half of Chillan's buildings. In the immediate aftermath, critical infrastructure collapsed: electricity, phone and telegraph services were severed, transportation ground to a halt, and the local railway station was completely flattened. The wreckage led to acute shortages of food and water. The disaster remains Chile's worst public tragedy, with an official death toll of 24,000—though some estimates place the casualties closer to 30,000, with only 5,685 victims ever formally identified.