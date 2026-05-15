Starbucks to lay off hundreds off employees in US

Starbucks announced on Friday that it will lay off 300 employees in the US, around 3% of its labor force in the country.

"We are taking further action under the Back to Starbucks strategy, building on our strong business momentum and working to return the company to durable, profitable growth," the coffee chain said in a statement to FOX.

It stated that leaders have taken a "hard look" at their respective functions to further sharpen focus, prioritize work, reduce complexity, and lower costs.

"As a result, we're eliminating approximately 300 US support roles," it noted.

Starbucks is also reviewing its international support organization as it focuses on being a "world-class licensor" and expects additional role impacts outside the US, according to the statement.

The company is also closing some regional support offices.