US conducts strike on vessel in Caribbean, killing 2

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has said in a statement that it had struck a vessel linked to narco-trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, killing two men.

The operation was carried out on Monday under the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the command said.

It said the "Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," it added.

According to the statement, intelligence confirmed the vessel was moving along "known narco-trafficking routes" and "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," the statement also noted.

No further details were provided regarding the location, the identity of those involved, or the type of targeted vessel.

Critics say the strikes amount to extrajudicial summary execution in which the accused have no opportunity to defend themselves or prove their innocence before they are killed.



