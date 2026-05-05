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News Americas Trump says he will discuss Iran with Chinese President Xi in upcoming summit

Trump says he will discuss Iran with Chinese President Xi in upcoming summit

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published May 05,2026
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TRUMP SAYS HE WILL DISCUSS IRAN WITH CHINESE PRESIDENT XI IN UPCOMING SUMMIT

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the regional conflict with Iran will be a topic of discussion during his scheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-May.

"I'll be talking about that; it'll be one subject, but he's been very nice about this," Trump told reporters.

He noted that despite China receiving approximately 60% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz, it has remained "very respectful" toward the US-led operations in the region.

"We haven't been challenged by China. They don't challenge us," Trump said, attributing the cooperation to his personal relationship with Xi, whom he described as a "tremendous guy."

Trump emphasized that the economic relationship between the two global powers remains profitable. "We do a lot of business with China and making a lot of money," he said. "It's different than it used to be."

The high-level visit is set for May 14–15 in Beijing. The summit was originally planned for April but faced delays due to the war with Iran.