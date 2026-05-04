Trump says US to help escort neutral ships out of Strait of Hormuz starting Monday

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that American ships would begin escorting neutral foreign vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning, Middle East time, describing the effort as a "humanitarian gesture" toward countries caught up in a conflict they have no part in.

Trump said ships from countries around the world had asked the US for help after becoming trapped in the waterway. He said he had instructed his representatives to inform those nations that the US Navy would use its "best efforts" to guide their ships and crews out of the restricted passage. He said the vessels would not return until the area was safe for navigation.

Trump named the initiative "Project Freedom," saying many of the stranded ships were running low on food and other essentials needed to keep large crews in healthy condition.

He said the move was meant as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the US and Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, adding that any interference with the humanitarian effort would "have to be dealt with forcefully."

Trump also said his representatives are engaging in "very positive" discussions with Iran that he believed "could lead to something very positive for all."

Iran did not immediately react to Trump's announcement.