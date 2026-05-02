Pentagon partners with major tech firms to deploy AI on classified military networks

The US Defense Department announced Friday that it has reached agreements with several leading artificial intelligence companies to deploy advanced AI capabilities across its most sensitive classified networks.

The agreements include partnerships with SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

"These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters' ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare," the department said in a statement.

The department said it will continue to build an architecture that prevents AI "vendor lock" and ensures long-term flexibility for the Joint Force.

"Access to a diverse suite of AI capabilities from across the resilient American technology stack will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat," it said.