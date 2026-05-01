US high school stabbing leaves at least 5 victims injured in Washington

At least five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a high school in Tacoma, Washington, on Thursday.

Police responded to a reported stabbing or altercation at Henry Foss High School, and four students and a campus security officer were injured, with all victims and the suspect suffering stab or cut wounds, a spokesperson told CBS News.

The suspect, a student, was detained at the scene, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Shelbie Boyd added.

All six were last reported to be in stable condition, officials later said.

The juvenile suspect was charged with five counts of first-degree assault as police continued investigating the circumstances of the attack, which remain unclear, the spokesperson said.



