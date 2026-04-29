US Senate minority leader presses war powers vote on Iran as 60-day deadline looms

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats will again force a vote on a war powers resolution on Iran, the sixth time in recent weeks.

"This week, Democrats will force a vote on our war powers resolution for the sixth time. We'll continue to force votes every week as this war rages on," Schumer said from the Senate floor.

He urged Republican senators to join Democrats in backing the measure, framing it as a way to rein in President Donald Trump's handling of the war.

"I urge my Republican friends, you can help bail Donald Trump out of his mess. Vote with us to end this war, or you, Republican senators, will continue to face the outrage of the American people," he said.

The push comes as Friday marks 60 days since Trump formally notified Congress of the military action. Under the War Powers Resolution, the president must seek congressional authorization to continue hostilities beyond 60 days.

Schumer argued that the deadline leaves Republicans with little room to avoid taking a position.

"After that deadline, Republicans will have no place to hide, no more hollow excuses to let this fighting continue," he said. "Republicans know Trump's handling of this war has been a disaster. They see how much the American people are hurting right now. How many war power resolutions do Democrats need to put before Senate Republicans until they do what's right?"

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf, and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11, but the sides did not reach an agreement.

Trump later said the truce had been extended at Pakistan's request, pending a proposal from Tehran.