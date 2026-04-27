Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that ⁠Iran could reach out to the United States if it wants to negotiate an ⁠end to the war between the two countries.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there ⁠is ⁠a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump said in an interview on Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing."

Trump canceled a trip by his ⁠envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister ⁠Abbas ‌Araqchi ‌departed Islamabad after speaking ⁠only to ‌Pakistani officials.

Araqchi has since returned to Pakistan ⁠despite the ⁠absence of U.S. counterparts.

























