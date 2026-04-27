TRUMP MEETS NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM TO DISCUSS IRANS PROPOSAL: WHITE HOUSE

US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Monday to discuss Iran's latest proposal, the White House said.

"I will confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning … the proposal was being discussed," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

"I don't want to get ahead of the president or his national security team. What I will reiterate is that the president's red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear, not just to the American public, but also to them as well," she added.

Her remarks came amid growing diplomatic efforts to revive talks between Washington and Tehran following weeks of war and failed negotiations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier on Monday that Tehran is "serious" about reaching a deal with Washington, but stressed that any agreement must prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

"We have to ensure that any deal that is made … definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point," he added.

Rubio's remarks came amid media reports suggesting Iran has floated a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade and ending the war, while deferring broader negotiations over its nuclear program to a later stage.

Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad on April 11 but failed to reach an agreement to end the war that began on Feb. 28.

The negotiations followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Trump.

Trump cancelled a planned trip to Pakistan this weekend by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Efforts are underway to organize another round of talks, though key sticking points include the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports and the future of Iran's nuclear program.

About 20% of global oil supply passes through the strait daily and heightened insecurity has driven up oil prices as well as shipping and insurance costs.