Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting charged with attempted assassination of Trump

Cole Allen, the suspect in Saturday's shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, was arraigned Monday in federal court on charges including attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump.

Other charges Allen faces include transporting firearms and ammunition across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, Politico reported.

Attempted assassination of a US president carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Allen will remain detained pending a hearing on longer-term detention scheduled for Thursday.

Allen, a 31-year-old California man, was apprehended Saturday after rushing a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the annual dinner was being held.