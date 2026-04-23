US turned back 33 vessels since start of naval blockade of Iran: CENTCOM

US forces have directed 33 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday.

The number marks an increase from the 31 vessels reported earlier in the day and follows Sunday's interception of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA and boarding Thursday of M/T Majestic X in the Indian Ocean.

The blockade was launched April 13, following weeks of disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war on Iran began Feb. 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage. A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan is in place and more talks to end the conflict permanently are expected soon.