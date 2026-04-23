Trump praises outgoing Navy chief

US President Donald Trump praised departing Secretary of the Navy John Phelan on Thursday, calling him "smart, tough, and respected by all," after the Pentagon announced his departure.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described Phelan as a "very successful businessman" and "long time friend," crediting him with helping rebuild the navy and asserting that the US now has "the strongest Navy in the World."

"John Phelan is smart, tough, and respected by all, and although he has decided to move on from his position as Secretary Of The Navy, I very much appreciate the job that he has done, and would certainly like to have him back within the Trump Administration sometime in the future," he wrote.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday that Phelan was leaving "effective immediately," thanking him for his service, while adding that Undersecretary Hung Cao will serve as acting navy secretary.

His departure comes amid reported tensions within the Pentagon. The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Phelan was fired following months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg.