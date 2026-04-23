Trump eases regulations on state-licensed medical marijuana

US President Donald Trump's Justice Department reclassified state-licensed and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medical marijuana Thursday as a less-dangerous drug.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed the order, which moves marijuana from state-licensed institutions and the FDA from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal law.

"These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana's safety and efficacy, expanding patients' access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions," Blanche wrote on US social media platform X.

Schedule I drugs are classified as harmful substances with no accepted medical uses, and a high potential for abuse.

Schedule III substances, however, "are defined as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence," according to the Drug Enforcement Agency's website. Drugs in that category include codeine, ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.

While federal law continues to restrict marijuana, state-level laws have created a patchwork of legality that varies from state to state. About half of all US states have fully legalized marijuana, while about 16 others have legalized medical marijuana.

The Justice Department's action does not affect the legality of marijuana under federal law, but does facilitate research on the effects of marijuana. Blanche's order also expedites a hearing to more broadly reclassify the drug.