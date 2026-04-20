EU hosts Global Alliance meeting on 2-state solution

EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The EU on Monday hosted a Global Alliance meeting in Brussels on the implementation of the two-state solution, bringing together international and regional partners.

"The Global Alliance is back in Brussels," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during her opening remarks.

Kallas said the initiative aims to strengthen collective efforts to advance a two-state solution based on international law.

She welcomed the participation of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Store, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Kallas also highlighted the presence of UN and former officials, including Nikolai Mladenov, Ramiz Alakbarov, and acting UNRWA (UN agency for Palestinian refugees) Commissioner-General Christian Saunders.

She said discussions focus on deepening cooperation on the two-state solution, with the New York Declaration serving as a guiding framework.

Kallas stressed the need to ensure respect for international law, human rights, and accountability, and to protect the Palestinian people.

The two-state solution remains "the only way for both Palestinians and Israelis to live in safety, dignity, and peace," she noted.

She also condemned unilateral actions, including illegal settlement expansion, saying they undermine the two-state solution, and urged Israel to reverse such measures.

Kallas called for the release of withheld clearance revenues to ensure the functioning of the Palestinian Authority.

The EU remains the largest external assistance provider to the Palestinian Authority, she added.