Trump says other nations rallying to block Iran from selling oil as tankers head to US

US President Donald Trump said late Sunday that other nations are working alongside the United States to prevent Iran from selling oil, as a blockade is set to take effect Monday.

"A lot of very good things are happening with regard to the Strait of Hormuz," Trump told reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

On the Iran ceasefire, Trump claimed "it's holding well," adding that Iran's military has been "destroyed."

"Their whole Navy is underwater," he added.

Confirming that a blockade would kick in the following morning, he said: "Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil. And that will be very effective."

The president also noted that many tankers were rerouting to avoid the strait.

"There are many boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil and then go and take it. So they're not going to go through the Hormuz Strait," he said.



