Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

The discussions also addressed a recent round of talks mediated by Pakistan between Washington and Tehran, the ministry added in a statement.

Iran's state-run news IRNA confirmed the contact, without giving details about its content.

The phone call came after the US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad on Saturday aimed at ending their current conflict, which started after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran on Feb. 28, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The talks, however, ended early Sunday without any agreement.