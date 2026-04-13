Hezbollah claims 11 attacks on Israeli targets as sirens sound 15 times in northern Israel

Israeli anti-missile system operates for an interception, over the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from northern Israel, April 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

Hezbollah said Monday it carried out 11 attacks on Israeli targets, as air raid sirens sounded 15 times across northern Israel following launches from Lebanon.

In a series of statements, the Lebanese group said it used drones to target the settlement of Metula, as well as military sites in Avivim and Kiryat Shmona, and gatherings of Israeli soldiers in Shlomi and Shomera.

It said drone strikes also hit a hill in the border town of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, causing a fire at the site.

Hezbollah added that it launched rockets at the settlement of Dovev, troop gatherings in Kfar Giladi, and targeted another troop gathering in Misgav Am with both rockets and drones.

The group said the attacks were in defense of Lebanon and its people and in response to Israeli violations of a ceasefire and repeated strikes on southern Lebanese villages.

In Israel, sirens sounded 15 times across northern areas since midnight, according to data from the military's Home Front Command, including seven alerts for rockets and eight for drones.

The alerts were activated in multiple settlements, including Metula, Tel Hai, Kfar Giladi, Beit Hillel, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, Dovev, Margaliot, Shtula and Zarit.

Channel 12 reported that six drones launched from Lebanon penetrated northern Israel within four hours, with five intercepted and one still being tracked. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Independent verification of casualties and damage was not possible, as Israel maintains strict censorship on the impact of Hezbollah attacks.

Separately, the Israeli military said two soldiers from the 98th Division were wounded Sunday by shrapnel from a rocket in southern Lebanon and were taken to a hospital.

Israel has deployed five divisions as part of its ongoing ground offensive in southern Lebanon, according to previous military statements.

At least 2,055 people have been killed and 6,588 others injured since Israel expanded its offensive in Lebanon since March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army said 12 soldiers have been killed and dozens wounded in southern Lebanon since the outbreak of the current conflict.

The escalation comes although Beirut and Tel Aviv have agreed to hold their first meeting on April 14 in Washington to secure a ceasefire and launch direct talks.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous conflict between October 2023 and November the following year.



















