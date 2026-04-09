Trump: Iran must comply with ceasefire, US military to stay deployed

US President Donald Trump has threatened a new military escalation against Iran if Tehran does not fully comply with the ceasefire agreement.



US military ships, aircraft and troops would remain stationed around Iran, with additional equipment if necessary, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late on Wednesday. That would remain the case until the "REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."



If that does not happen, though Trump said this was "highly unlikely," then the "'Shootin' Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," he warned.



Everything needed for the "destruction" of an already degraded enemy would remain in place, Trump added.



The temporary two-week ceasefire is intended to give the parties time to negotiate a comprehensive agreement to resolve the conflict.



In his post, Trump repeated key US demands, saying Iran must not have nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must be open and safe.



Trump also said the US military was "Loading Up and Resting," while looking forward "to its next Conquest."

