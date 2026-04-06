US MUSLIM GROUP CONDEMNS TRUMPS INFLAMMATORY POST, CALLS ON CONGRESS TO RECONVENE TO END IRAN WAR

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, called on Congress on Sunday to reconvene and vote to end the war on Iran, condemning the US president's "mocking" of Islam and threats to target civilian infrastructure.

The call came after Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that Tuesday "will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," calling on Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz. "Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," he wrote.

CAIR said Trump's threats to attack civilian infrastructure were "reckless, dangerous" and reflected "indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs."

The Washington-based group said the use of "Praise be to Allah" alongside violent threats showed a "willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam."

The organization urged lawmakers not to remain on recess while the president "openly promises to commit war crimes," saying Congress has a duty to reassert its authority over war and peace.

"These statements are not made in a vacuum. They follow a long pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that have dehumanized Muslims at home and abroad," the organization said.