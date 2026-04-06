Trump calls Iran ceasefire proposal 'significant step'

US President Donald Trump on Monday described Iran's response to a US peace proposal as a "significant step."

"We'll see what happens," Trump said of the Iranian response.

Washington has "many alternatives" and could leave Iran "right now," he told reporters at the White House, adding that he wants to "finish it up."

He also said that if he had his choice, he would "take the oil" from Iran, claiming that there is "not a thing they can do about it."

Iran conveyed its response to a US proposal via Pakistan after two weeks of high-level deliberations, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported Monday.

Tehran's conditions include a permanent end to the war -- rejecting any temporary ceasefire -- a full halt to hostilities across the region, protocols for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction assistance, and the lifting of sanctions.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28 have reportedly killed at least 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.