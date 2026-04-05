Active search for suspect after 'overnight gunfire' near White House

The US Secret Service is probing "overnight gunfire" near the White House, the agency, which is in charge of protecting the president, said on X on Sunday.



"Shortly after midnight on April 5, 2026, Secret Service police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Lafayette Park," it said in a statement posted by Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi.



Lafayette Park is located across from the White House in central Washington, DC.



No suspect was found following "a thorough search of the park and the surrounding area," it said.



While operations at the White House remain normal, "a heightened security posture" has been put in place and roads in the area have been cordoned off while Secret Service and police "are actively seeking a possible vehicle and a person of interest."

