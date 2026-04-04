Trump eyes more Cabinet changes after removing Bondi from post

US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing further changes to his Cabinet following the dismissal of Pam Bondi as attorney general on Thursday and removal of Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary last month, US media reported.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing White House officials, that Trump is considering additional changes to his administration's senior leadership, but is also hesitant about carrying out a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle.

Following news of Bondi's firing, media reports claimed Trump was planning to dismiss Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence. Like Bondi, Gabbard has attracted controversy, especially in recent weeks over the US intelligence community's assessment that Iran did not pose an imminent threat, which tends to undermine Trump's justification for launching a war.

The White House denied having any plans to dismiss Gabbard, with Communications Director Steven Cheung saying Thursday that Trump has "total confidence" in her.

If she were dismissed, she would be the third woman Cabinet member to be given her walking papers.

Suggestions of 'massive shake-up' reportedly overblown

The Post also reported that Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have both faced scrutiny and could potentially be replaced.

Chavez-DeRemer, who is dealing with misconduct allegations, has remained in her role despite several senior officials in her department resigning amid the controversy.

Meanwhile, Lutnick's tendency to propose policy ideas and negotiate deals without prior approval has reportedly frustrated aides and others close to the White House.

Trump has reportedly discussed the possibility of dismissing both officials. However, no final decisions have been made, and any departures are not necessarily imminent.

"Reports of him wanting to do a massive shake-up are overblown," a White House official told the Post.

According to the official, the dismissals of Bondi and Noem were handled as separate decisions, each following a period during which Trump weighed concerns about their job performance.

He was reluctant to act quickly, ultimately issuing the orders only after months of discussions.

In his first term as president, in 2017-2021, Trump's senior team was known for a high turnover rate. For example, including the ones serving in an acting capacity, Trump had seven attorneys general during those four years.





