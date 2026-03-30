Trump says he ‘prefers’ to seize Iranian oil hub as troops deploy to region

US President Donald Trump said he would "prefer" to "take the oil" in Iran and indicated that Washington could seize Kharg Island, a key export hub, as US forces expand their presence in the Middle East, a report said Sunday.

"To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran," he said in an interview with the Financial Times, comparing the approach to Venezuela, where the US aims to control the oil sector "indefinitely."

His comments came as oil prices have surged more than 50% in a month, with Brent crude rising above $116 per barrel amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump said of potential operations, adding such a move "would also mean we had to be there for a while."

"I don't think they have any defense. We could take it very easily," he added.

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of 10,000 troops trained for land operations, with around 3,500 already arriving in the region, including approximately 2,200 Marines, while additional forces are en route.

Officials have warned that an assault on Kharg Island could increase risks for US troops and prolong the conflict.

Recent developments include an attack on a Saudi air base that wounded 12 US troops and damaged a $270 million surveillance aircraft as well as a ballistic missile launch toward Israel by Yemen's Houthi forces.

Despite the escalation, Trump said indirect talks with Iran via Pakistani "emissaries" were progressing, adding: "A deal could be made fairly quickly."

He also said Iran had allowed 20 Pakistan-flagged oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, stating: "They gave us 10. Now they're giving 20."

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





