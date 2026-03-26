Trump calls Iranian negotiators ‘strange,’ urges them to get serious

US President Donald Trump called Iranian negotiators "different and strange," urging them to "get serious" about the US peace proposal on Thursday.

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.' They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He urged them to "get serious soon, before it is too late," as there will be "NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"

The US has reportedly sent Iran a 15-point plan, outlining steps on Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran rejected the proposal, saying any ceasefire would occur on its terms and timeline, and outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a complete halt to "aggression and assassinations."





